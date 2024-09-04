Hodges Capital Management Inc. Acquires 35,377 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 15,955 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 66,112 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 676,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.15. 117,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,802. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.73%.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

