Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of RH worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 21,939.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in RH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $264.00 to $226.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.79.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman purchased 34,200 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 52 week low of $207.26 and a 52 week high of $388.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that RH will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

