Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,004 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the period. Wynn Resorts comprises 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.34. 64,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,234. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.85. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

