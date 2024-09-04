Hodges Capital Management Inc. Buys 609 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,932,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,771,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,649,000 after buying an additional 203,771 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,771,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 748.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,353,000 after acquiring an additional 697,170 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $422,970. 13.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

CALM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.19. 6,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,358. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

