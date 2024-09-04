Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $52.40 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,252 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises approximately 3.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Matador Resources worth $52,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 191.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CAO Robert T. Macalik purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,850. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Matador Resources

Matador Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.