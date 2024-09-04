Hodges Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ichor were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ichor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,350,000 after purchasing an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Ichor by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 27,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 425,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after purchasing an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICHR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.68. 34,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $203.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

