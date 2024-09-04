Hodges Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kirby worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Kirby by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,954,000 after acquiring an additional 62,378 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,066.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,270 shares of company stock valued at $845,462. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Kirby Trading Down 0.2 %

KEX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,164. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.47. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $130.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.65 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

