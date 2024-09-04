Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,129 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,129 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Cinemark worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 414.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Cinemark Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 160,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,853. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.36.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

