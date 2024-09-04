Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 97,337 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,337 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Zeta Global worth $6,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZETA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. 216,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

