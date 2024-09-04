Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.67 million and $8.61 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hooked Protocol alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 182,894,253.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.39957239 USD and is down -7.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $8,631,940.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hooked Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hooked Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.