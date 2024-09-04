Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.57-1.63 EPS.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HRL stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

