Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.57-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8-12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.89. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $39.58.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

