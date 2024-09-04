Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Shares Down 3.9% After Insider Selling

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $191.03 and last traded at $191.03. Approximately 26,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 82,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.69.

Specifically, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.61, for a total transaction of $2,003,721.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,489.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total transaction of $143,682.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,572,004.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day moving average of $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.73% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 306.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 94.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.