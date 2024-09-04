Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 734 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $193.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $196.24. The company has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

