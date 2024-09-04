Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 666 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Amgen comprises 4.1% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Amgen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

AMGN traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $329.40. The stock had a trading volume of 267,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,165. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.50. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

About Amgen



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

