H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.35.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN traded up C$0.24 on Wednesday, reaching C$10.77. 204,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.97. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.47 and a 1-year high of C$10.78.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

