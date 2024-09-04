H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.35.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
