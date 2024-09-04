HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Short Interest Update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 7,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

HSBC Price Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. HSBC has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

Separately, Dbs Bank upgraded HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $1,962,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

