Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Hysan Development Price Performance

HYSNY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

Get Hysan Development alerts:

Hysan Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

Receive News & Ratings for Hysan Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hysan Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.