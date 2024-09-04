Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Plans $0.06 Dividend

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Hysan Development Price Performance
HYSNY opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.
Hysan Development Company Profile
