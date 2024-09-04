Ignition Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Ignition has a market cap of $22.64 million and $562,544.66 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can currently be purchased for about $56,739.95 or 1.00466010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,109 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,109.31721363. The last known price of Ignition is 56,469.7165171 USD and is down -4.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $528,612.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

