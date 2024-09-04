Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $347.00

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 366.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 181221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.20) to GBX 620 ($8.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Insider Activity at Impax Asset Management Group
In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($64,220.91). 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Impax Asset Management Group
Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
