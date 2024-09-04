Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $347.00

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 347 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 366.50 ($4.82), with a volume of 181221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362 ($4.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 700 ($9.20) to GBX 620 ($8.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £468.97 million, a P/E ratio of 1,167.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 388.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 432.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93.

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Lyle Logan bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £48,840 ($64,220.91). 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

