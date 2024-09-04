Index Fund Advisors Inc. Acquires 85,467 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,467 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned about 0.67% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,515,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,273,000 after purchasing an additional 316,377 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,973,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,046,000 after acquiring an additional 101,441 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,152,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after acquiring an additional 113,126 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 998,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 840.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after purchasing an additional 833,321 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 214,672 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

