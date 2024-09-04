Index Fund Advisors Inc. Buys 7,029 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Index Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Oceanside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AVGE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. 2,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,011. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

About Avantis All Equity Markets ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

