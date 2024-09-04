Index Fund Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,919,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,308 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 19.7% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $348,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 248.6% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,422 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,967,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,071,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,115,000 after purchasing an additional 600,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,254,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $59.89. 16,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,583. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.53.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.