Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFSD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. 40,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,523. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

