Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $24,416,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
IBIT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 8,347,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,903,367. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Bitcoin Trust
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.