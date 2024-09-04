Index Fund Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $24,416,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

IBIT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.51. 8,347,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,903,367. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.