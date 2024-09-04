Insider Buying: MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$38,300.00 ($26,054.42).

MyState Stock Performance

Get MyState alerts:

MyState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MyState’s payout ratio is 82.14%.

About MyState

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services.

Receive News & Ratings for MyState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MyState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.