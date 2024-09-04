Insider Buying: MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$3.83 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of A$38,300.00 ($26,054.42).
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. MyState’s payout ratio is 82.14%.
