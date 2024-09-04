Insider Buying: Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS) Insider Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Pilbara Minerals Limited (ASX:PLS – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen Conlon purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.86 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$85,800.00 ($58,367.35).
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.63.
About Pilbara Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pilbara Minerals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.