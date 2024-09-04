Insider Selling: Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Sells 148 Shares of Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $15,486.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 148 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $16,055.04.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. 115,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.86 and a 12-month high of $119.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.25.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

