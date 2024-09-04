Insider Selling: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) CEO Sells 45,471 Shares of Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 138,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.