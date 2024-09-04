Insider Selling: BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00.

CVE:RX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.94. BioSyent Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.66 and a 1-year high of C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.29.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

