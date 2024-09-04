Insider Selling: BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Insider Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) insider FAX Capital Corp. sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$5,025,000.00.
BioSyent Stock Performance
CVE:RX traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,503. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.94. BioSyent Inc. has a 1-year low of C$7.66 and a 1-year high of C$11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.29.
About BioSyent
