Insider Selling: CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) EVP Sells 970 Shares of Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,946,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CACI International Stock Performance

CACI traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.82. The company had a trading volume of 62,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,355. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.51. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $489.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

Institutional Trading of CACI International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CACI International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 39.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in CACI International by 418.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CACI International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in CACI International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 30,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

