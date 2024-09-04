Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells 5,773 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LiveRamp Stock Performance
NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 484,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,885. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.00.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp
LiveRamp Company Profile
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
