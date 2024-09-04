Insider Selling: LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) CTO Sells 5,773 Shares of Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 484,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,885. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $42.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie upgraded LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.