Insider Selling: Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS) Major Shareholder Sells 830 Shares of Stock

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $22,849.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,143,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,472,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oasis Management Co Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,791 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $80,939.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,300 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $37,843.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 1,041 shares of Stratus Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $29,699.73.

STRS traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038. The stock has a market cap of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.12. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new position in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

