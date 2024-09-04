inSure DeFi 24 Hour Volume Reaches $311,440.19 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $114.83 million and $311,440.19 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

