Internet Computer Price Hits $7.69 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $7.69 or 0.00013171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and $61.99 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00038135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006723 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 522,311,566 coins and its circulating supply is 469,377,386 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

