Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives $446.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $446.45.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

ISRG opened at $483.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,656 shares of company stock valued at $24,700,644. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after purchasing an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after purchasing an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

