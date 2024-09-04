Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.51

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 110733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
