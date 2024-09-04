Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.51

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.51 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 110733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.082 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

