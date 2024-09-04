Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 394,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 137,019 shares.The stock last traded at $19.52 and had previously closed at $19.42.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $897.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 76,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 69,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 191,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.