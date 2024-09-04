Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 394,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the previous session’s volume of 137,019 shares.The stock last traded at $19.52 and had previously closed at $19.42.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market cap of $897.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
