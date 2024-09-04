Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.97

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 381771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

