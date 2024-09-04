Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Lifted by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

RSP opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.