Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,245,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,893,094 shares.The stock last traded at $71.39 and had previously closed at $71.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.