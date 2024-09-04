Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 3,782 shares.The stock last traded at $32.84 and had previously closed at $32.74.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 138,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.45% of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

