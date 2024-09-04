Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.30

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.30 and last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 11953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 79.6% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at $137,000.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.