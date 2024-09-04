Investors Buy Large Volume of DICK’S Sporting Goods Put Options (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 18,418 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 177% compared to the average volume of 6,653 put options.

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $15.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.72. 1,752,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.65.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37,250.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,140 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 21,342 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,313.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,989 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,880 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

