Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Sells $15,731.20 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Richard S. Geary sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $15,731.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,170.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.31. 1,495,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,945. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.93. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.90% and a negative return on equity of 115.66%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IONS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.