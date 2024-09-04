IoTeX Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $325.17 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IoTeX has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About IoTeX
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,372,459 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,372,454 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
IoTeX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.
