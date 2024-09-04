iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

IEF opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

