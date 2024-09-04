iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 127,539 shares.The stock last traded at $63.82 and had previously closed at $64.18.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

