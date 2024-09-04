iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 170,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 127,539 shares.The stock last traded at $63.82 and had previously closed at $64.18.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000.
The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
