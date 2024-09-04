iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

