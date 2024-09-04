iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. 839,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,851,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.87. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

